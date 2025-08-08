MapmyIndia share price rises 2% despite stock market sell-off; here's why

Stock Market Today: CE Info Systems or MapmyIndia share price gained 2% during the intraday trade on Friday despite a selloff in the Indian stock market, as investors focused on the Q1 results announcement and investment details revealed by the company.

MapmyIndia Q1 Results MapmyIndia reported a ₹46.18 crore net profit for the April-June (Q1) quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26). The net profit was 30% higher than ₹35.31 crore posted during the year-ago quarter.

MapmyIndia Q1 revenue from operations stood at ₹12.16 crore, marking an increase of 21% compared to ₹10.14 crore in the year-ago quarter.

At the operating level, the performance remained strong for MapmyIndia. The profit before tax stood at ₹60.27 crore, recording a strong 27.8% growth compared to ₹47.15 crore during the June 2024 quarter.

MapmyIndia invests in a subsidiary In order to purchase 43,759 equity shares of M/s. Gtropy Systems Private Limited, the material subsidiary of the company, at a share price of Rs. 5713 each, the Board evaluated and approved an investment of Rs. 24,99,95,167/- (Rupees Twenty Four Crore Ninety Nine Lakhs Ninety Five Thousand One Hundred and Sixty Seven only). This would increase the stake of the company from 75.98 % to 96%, with the right to acquire the balance of the 4% shareholding at current valuations.

The Board of MapmyIndia also considered & approved making an investment of ₹25,00,00,000/- (Rupees Twenty Five Crore only) to acquire 75,18,797 Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares (CCPS), for ₹33.25/- per CCPS on a fully diluted basis in M/s. ‘Zepto’ Private Limited (formerly known as Kiranakart Technologies Private Limited), which is engaged in the QuickCommerce industry. The proposed investment is part of the Company's strategic initiative to gain strength and gain capabilities and adoption of a suite of solutions for the large and fast-growing quick commerce industry

MapmyIndia share price movement C.E. Info Systems Ltd, or MapmyIndia, share price opened at ₹1798.05 on the BSE on Friday, slightly higher than the previous day's closing price of ₹1752.25. MapmyIndia share price thereafter gained further to an intraday high of ₹1801.75, marking gains of around 2%. Notably, the same was on a day when the benchmark Sensex dipped more than 0.7%.