MapmyIndia share price rises 2% despite stock market sell-off; here's why

MapmyIndia share price rose by 2%, reflecting strong Q1 results with a net profit increase of 30%. The company's Board approved a 25 crore investment to acquire CCPS in Zepto, enhancing its capabilities in the QuickCommerce sector.

Ujjval Jauhari
Updated8 Aug 2025, 12:30 PM IST
Stock Market Today: MapmyIndia share price gain
Stock Market Today: MapmyIndia share price gain(Pixabay)

Stock Market Today: CE Info Systems or MapmyIndia share price gained 2% during the intraday trade on Friday despite a selloff in the Indian stock market, as investors focused on the Q1 results announcement and investment details revealed by the company.

MapmyIndia Q1 Results

MapmyIndia reported a 46.18 crore net profit for the April-June (Q1) quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26). The net profit was 30% higher than 35.31 crore posted during the year-ago quarter.

MapmyIndia Q1 revenue from operations stood at 12.16 crore, marking an increase of 21% compared to 10.14 crore in the year-ago quarter.

At the operating level, the performance remained strong for MapmyIndia. The profit before tax stood at 60.27 crore, recording a strong 27.8% growth compared to 47.15 crore during the June 2024 quarter.

MapmyIndia invests in a subsidiary

In order to purchase 43,759 equity shares of M/s. Gtropy Systems Private Limited, the material subsidiary of the company, at a share price of Rs. 5713 each, the Board evaluated and approved an investment of Rs. 24,99,95,167/- (Rupees Twenty Four Crore Ninety Nine Lakhs Ninety Five Thousand One Hundred and Sixty Seven only). This would increase the stake of the company from 75.98 % to 96%, with the right to acquire the balance of the 4% shareholding at current valuations.

The Board of MapmyIndia also considered & approved making an investment of 25,00,00,000/- (Rupees Twenty Five Crore only) to acquire 75,18,797 Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares (CCPS), for 33.25/- per CCPS on a fully diluted basis in M/s. ‘Zepto’ Private Limited (formerly known as Kiranakart Technologies Private Limited), which is engaged in the QuickCommerce industry. The proposed investment is part of the Company's strategic initiative to gain strength and gain capabilities and adoption of a suite of solutions for the large and fast-growing quick commerce industry

MapmyIndia share price movement

C.E. Info Systems Ltd, or MapmyIndia, share price opened at 1798.05 on the BSE on Friday, slightly higher than the previous day's closing price of 1752.25. MapmyIndia share price thereafter gained further to an intraday high of 1801.75, marking gains of around 2%. Notably, the same was on a day when the benchmark Sensex dipped more than 0.7%.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or brokerage companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
