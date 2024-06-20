MapMyIndia shares jump 20%, hit upper circuit; what's driving the rally?
Goldman Sachs believes that CE Info Systems is well-positioned to capitalize on its early leadership in rapidly growing markets. The domestic navigation company holds over 80 percent of the market share in automotive OEM navigation software.
Shares of CE Info Systems Ltd., the owner of MapmyIndia, hit a 20 percent upper circuit on Thursday's trading session after Goldman Sachs began coverage with a 'buy' rating and a price target of ₹2,800, indicating a potential 40 percent upside from the stock's last closing price.
