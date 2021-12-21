After a bumper subscription at its initial public offering (IPO) last week, shares of MapmyIndia made a strong market debut on Tuesday with the stock listing at a premium of over 51% at ₹1,565 per share on the NSE as compared to issue price of ₹1,033 apiece. On BSE, MapmyIndia shares started trading at ₹1,581 per share.

The three-day initial public offering (IPO) of CE Info Systems Ltd, the parent of digital mapping company MapmyIndia, garnered strong investor response and was subscribed a whopping 154.71 times on the last day of subscription that closed on December 13.

“Financially, the company is doing well and its business model is sustainable. In spite of the fact that the IPO was purely OFS based, it attracted investors and got subscribed 154 times. The new edge technologies, such as SaaS, PaaS, and MaaS platform providers, are poised to have a bright future," said Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd.

Meena suggested that investors who applied for the IPO's listing gain should put a stop loss of 1480 and long-term investors who got allotments should continue to hold the stock whereas new investors can also look for buying in the dips.

The IPO was entirely an offer for sale of up to 10,063,945 equity shares by existing shareholders and promoter and had a price range of ₹1,000-1,033 per share. The company had mobilised ₹312 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial share sale.

C.E. Info Systems Ltd, popularly known through its brand MapmyIndia, is backed by global wireless technologies company Qualcomm and Japanese digital mapping Zenrin. MapmyIndia is a leading provider of advanced digital maps, geospatial software and location-based IoT technologies.

The company's data powers Apple Inc.’s Maps and Amazon.com Inc.’s Alexa voice assistant. The company's customers include PhonePe, Flipkart, Yulu, HDFC Bank, Airtel, Hyundai, MG Motor, Avis, Safexpress and Goods and Service Tax Network (GSTN).

