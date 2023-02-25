MapMyIndia shares may deliver up to 30% return in long term, says Anand Rathi
- MapMyIndia share price may go up to ₹1,500 apiece levels in long term, believes Anand Rathi
MapMyIndia share price has been in uptrend after ushering in new year 2023. This tech-enabled stock has rebounded strongly after hitting 52-week high of ₹1,022 apiece on NSE in January 2023. MapMyIndia share price today is quoting ₹1,166 per share, around 14 per cent higher from its 52-week low. This has attracted attention of market observers and retail share investors. Anand Rathi believes that the stock may go up to ₹1500 apiece levels in long term, delivering to the tune pf 30 per cent return to its shareholders.
