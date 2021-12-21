MapmyIndia shares see profit-booking post listing. Should you buy?

Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart Ltd said, "Financially, the company is doing well and its business model is sustainable. In spite of the fact that the IPO was purely OFS based, it attracted investors and got subscribed 154 times. The new edge technologies, such as SaaS, PaaS, and MaaS platform providers, are poised to have a bright future. The IPO got listed at ₹1565 per share, which is a 51.50 per cent premium over the issue price of ₹1033. Investors who applied for the IPO's listing gain should book profit and long-term investors who got allotments should continue to hold the stock. New investors can also look for buying in the dips."