Marc Loire IPO Day 1: Subscription status, GMP, other key details you need to know

Marc Loire IPO: The issue opened for subscription on 30 June. Here is the Subscription Status, GMP, other key details you need to know

Marc Loire IPO Subscription Status: Marc Loire IPO was subscribed 0.29 times on 30 June by 4:20 PM. In the retail category, the public offering was subscribed to 0.08 times, in the QIB category [.] times, and in the NII category 0.51 times.

Marc Loire IPO Key dates: The subscription period for Marc Loire Fashions' initial public offering (IPO) began on June 30, 2025, and it will end on July 2, 2025. On Thursday, July 3, 2025, the allocation for the Marc Loire IPO is anticipated to be finalized.

Marc Loire IPO Issue Size: The Marc Loire IPO is a fixed price of ₹21.00 crores. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 21.00 lakh shares.

Marc Loire IPO Price Band: The IPO price of Marc Loire is ₹100 per share.

Marc Loire IPO: Lot size The application must have a minimum lot size of 1200 shares.

Marc Loire IPO: subscription details Considering the lot size and price, the retail investors are required to invest a minimum of ₹120,000. For HNI, the minimum lot size investment is two lots (2,400 shares), or ₹240,000.

Marc Loire IPO Listing Details: The proposed listing date for Marc Loire's initial public offering (IPO) on the BSE SME is set for Monday, July 7, 2022.

About Marc Loire Fashions Ltd.: Founded in 2014, Marc Loire Fashions Limited is a luxury fashion business that specializes in fashionable and cozy footwear for ladies.

Marc Loire IPO Registrar and Lead Managers: The Marc Loire IPO's book-running lead manager is Finshore Management Services Limited, while the issue's registrar is Maashitla Securities Private Limited. Black Fox Financial Private Limited is the market maker for Marc Loire's initial public offering.

Marc Loire IPO GMP, or Grey Market premium The Marc Loire IPO GMP, or Grey Market Premium, stood at ₹6. This means that the shares of Marc Loire are trading at ₹6, or 6%, higher than the issue price, and investors are expecting listing at ₹106.