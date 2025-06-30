Subscribe

Marc Loire IPO Day 1: Subscription status, GMP, other key details you need to know

Marc Loire IPO: The issue opened for subscription on 30 June. Here is the Subscription Status, GMP, other key details you need to know

Ujjval Jauhari
Updated30 Jun 2025, 04:28 PM IST
Advertisement
Marc Loire IPO Day 1: Subscription status and other key details
Marc Loire IPO Day 1: Subscription status and other key details

Marc Loire IPO: The issue opened for subscription on 30 June. Here is the Subscription Status, GMP, other key details you need to know

Advertisement

 

Marc Loire IPO Subscription Status:

Marc Loire IPO was subscribed 0.29 times on 30 June by 4:20 PM. In the retail category, the public offering was subscribed to 0.08 times, in the QIB category [.] times, and in the NII category 0.51 times.

 

Also Read | Indogulf Cropsciences IPO: GMP, subscription status to review. Apply or not?

Marc Loire IPO Key dates: The subscription period for Marc Loire Fashions' initial public offering (IPO) began on June 30, 2025, and it will end on July 2, 2025. On Thursday, July 3, 2025, the allocation for the Marc Loire IPO is anticipated to be finalized.

Marc Loire IPO Issue Size: The Marc Loire IPO is a fixed price of 21.00 crores. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 21.00 lakh shares.

Advertisement

Marc Loire IPO Price Band: The IPO price of Marc Loire is 100 per share.

Also Read | HDB Financial IPO allotment date likely today. GMP, steps to check status online

Marc Loire IPO: Lot size

The application must have a minimum lot size of 1200 shares.

Marc Loire IPO: subscription details

Considering the lot size and price, the retail investors are required to invest a minimum of 120,000. For HNI, the minimum lot size investment is two lots (2,400 shares), or 240,000.

Also Read | Vedanta to Tata Steel: After volatile H1CY25, Metal Index may see brighter H2

Marc Loire IPO Listing Details: The proposed listing date for Marc Loire's initial public offering (IPO) on the BSE SME is set for Monday, July 7, 2022.

About Marc Loire Fashions Ltd.:

Founded in 2014, Marc Loire Fashions Limited is a luxury fashion business that specializes in fashionable and cozy footwear for ladies.

Advertisement

Marc Loire IPO Registrar and Lead Managers: The Marc Loire IPO's book-running lead manager is Finshore Management Services Limited, while the issue's registrar is Maashitla Securities Private Limited. Black Fox Financial Private Limited is the market maker for Marc Loire's initial public offering.

Marc Loire IPO GMP, or Grey Market premium

The Marc Loire IPO GMP, or Grey Market Premium, stood at 6. This means that the shares of Marc Loire are trading at 6, or 6%, higher than the issue price, and investors are expecting listing at 106.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Advertisement
 
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsMarc Loire IPO Day 1: Subscription status, GMP, other key details you need to know
Read Next Story