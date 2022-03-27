March F&O expiry may provide direction to the range-bound market

Bank Nifty is underperforming because it has a critical supply zone of 367000-37000 however 35500-35000 is a strong demand zone and we can expect a bounceback from here while if it slips below 35000 level then it may see selling pressure towards 34500-34000 zone. On the upside 36000-36200 is an immediate resistance zone while if it manages to take out 37000 level then we can expect a massive short-covering rally.