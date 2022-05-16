Margin pressure, demand concerns keep firms on edge

Analysts said that while companies in some sectors such as chemicals and fertilizers have reported positive earnings surprises and seem to have been able to pass on costs, other sectors such as paints, cement and packaged consumer goods are among the worst hit by the rise in commodity prices and are yet to pass costs on to consumers completely. “Major margin pressure would be visible in Q1 earnings if companies are unable to pass on the input costs, and companies will pass on 40-50% of the impact of commodity price rise to the buyers and the rest take a hit on hopes of cooling-down of price rise in the short term," said Prashanth Tapse, vice-president (research), Mehta Equities Ltd.