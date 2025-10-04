Retail investors borrow big to stock up on India’s worst-performing blue chips
- Retail investors are piling into blue chips like Jio Financial, TCS, and Tata Motors using margin loans, despite steep declines.
- Analysts warn mounting bets on underperforming stocks could trigger painful margin calls if prices keep falling.
Retail investors borrowing money from brokers to buy shares have been doubling down on some of India’s worst-performing blue chips, in the hope that these stocks will bounce back despite steep declines over the past year.
Stockbrokers offer a so-called margin trading facility (MTF) for investors to borrow funds to buy shares. MTF refers to an arrangement where an investor buys stocks by partly using her own money and partly by borrowing from a broker.
Four of the top five stocks in the MTF book by value—Jio Financial Services Ltd, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, Tata Motors Ltd, and Reliance Industries Ltd—have fallen 13%, 31%, 22%, and 3%, respectively, over the past year, National Stock Exchange data show. Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd is an exception; its shares rose 1.32%.
NSE’s total MTF book, meanwhile, surged to about ₹99,000 crore on 1 October from ₹68,004 crore on 7 April, when the Nifty 50 declined 3.4% because of escalations in the global trade war unleashed by US President Donald Trump. Over the past year, the benchmark index has declined 1.4%.