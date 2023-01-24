Margins of listed companies may improve in FY24 despite weak GDP growth2 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 04:04 PM IST
Corporate profits in India declined almost continuously to 1.6% of GDP in FY20 from its peak of 6.3% of GDP in FY08, the pandemic helped reverse the adverse trend.
The margins of listed companies may improve in FY 24 as the corporate profits measured by profit after taxes have almost doubled from pre-Covid period (FY18-FY20) average of 2.1% of GDP to 4-4.5% of GDP during the past nine quarters, said Motilal Oswal in a brokerage report.
