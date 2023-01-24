Margins of listed companies may improve in FY24 despite weak GDP growth

"Post- 50% growth in FY23E, financial sector profits (based on MOFSL Coverage) are likely to grow another 17% YoY in FY24E, implying a projected rise in PAT-to-GDP ratio to 1.2% of GDP next year from 1.1% in FY23E. With the deposit rates being re-priced in FY24 and the risk that credit growth could moderate more than expected, there could be some downside risks to their profits," it said