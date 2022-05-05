Margins pressure keeps the outlook cautious for city gas distributors

For IGL and MGL, which depend more on domestic gas for CNG and PNG supplies, the pressure may remain elevated, despite regular price hikes, considering the concerns over allocation of domestic gas, analysts said. In the March quarter, Motilal Oswal Financial Services analysts estimated margins of MGL to fall to 26.4% compared with 44.1% in the year-ago period. Gujarat Gas’ Ebitda margin is expected to fall from 16.3% in the year-ago period to 5.3%. The Ebitda per standard cubic metres for MGL, IGL, and Gujarat Gas are estimated at ₹10.1, ₹6.2 and ₹2.6, down 7%, 22.5% and 48%, year-on-year (y-o-y), respectively, hinting at earnings pressure. The margin pressure can rise further if companies need to blend more domestic gas with imported gas cargoes to meet domestic demand.