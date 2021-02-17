Marico board to consider declaration of 2nd interim dividend for FY21 on March 3

The board of FMCG firm Marico will hold a meeting on March 3 to consider and approve the declaration of second interim dividend for the financial year 2020-21. In the event of the second interim dividend being declared by the board, the record date shall be March 12, 2021 and the payment date for the said interim dividend shall be March 30, 2021, Marico said in a communication to exchanges.

Marico shares were up 1.5% higher in late trade at ₹415.65.

MCG firm Marico had reported a 13% increase in consolidated net profit to ₹312 crore for the quarter ended December 2020. Revenue from operations of the company went up by 16.33% to ₹2,122 crore during the quarter under review.

Marico said in Q3FY21, revenue from operations grew on the back of a strong domestic volume growth of 15% and a constant currency growth of 8% in the international business.

Marico's portfolio of brands include Parachute, Saffola, Hair & Care, Nihar Naturals, Livon, Set Wet, Mediker, Revive and Beardo.

In October, Marico had announced an interim dividend for FY 2020-21 of Rs.3 per equity share

