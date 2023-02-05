Amit Anwani – Research Analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher said, "Praj reported strong revenue growth of 55.4% YoY to Rs9.1bn (vs PL estimate of ~Rs9.2bn and consensus estimates of Rs8.9bn), owing to strong execution of opening order book (Rs33.6bn as on Q2FY23). EBITDA grew 82.3% YoY to Rs860mn (PL estimate of ~Rs721mn and consensus estimate of Rs798mn), with EBITDA margin expanding by 139bps YoY to 9.5%, on account of better absorption of fixed overheads and softening commodity prices. PAT grew 68.2% YoY to Rs623mn (vs PL estimate of Rs527mn and consensus estimate of Rs608mn), mainly due to strong operating performance."