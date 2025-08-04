Marico Q1 Results: Net profit up 9% YoY to ₹514 crore, revenue surges 23%; margins hit by cost pressure

Marico, a leading player in India’s consumer products sector with a focus on hair care and wellness, announced its June-quarter results today, August 4. The numbers largely came in line with Street estimates, supported by strong volume growth in the India business, which grew 9%, driven by positive trends in core franchises and the accelerated scale-up of new businesses.

The revenue from the India business stood at ₹2,495 crore, up 27% YoY, further supported by price hikes in core portfolios in response to sharp inflation in input costs. Meanwhile, the company said that its international business maintained a robust 19% constant currency growth momentum, demonstrating resilience despite elevated input costs and currency headwinds in select markets.

However, the gross margin contracted by 530 basis points YoY as sharp inflation in key commodities continued to exert pressure, compounded by a particularly high base and the pricing-led denominator effect.

Despite these constraints, the company’s A&P spend rose 25% YoY as it continued investing to strengthen its core franchises and accelerate diversification. Consequently, EBITDA grew 5% YoY to ₹655 crore, while the EBITDA margin stood at 20.1%, down 360 basis points YoY.

On the bottom line, the company's net profit stood at ₹514 crore, a 9% jump as compared to the ₹464 crore reported in the same period last year.

Parachute Coconut Oil, which accounted for 35% of India’s revenue, registered a 1% volume decline amidst unprecedented hyperinflationary input costs and challenging pricing conditions.

However, revenue from the segment grew 31% YoY, driven by multiple rounds of price hikes. The company expects Parachute to remain steady and reinforce its competitive edge as market conditions stabilize over the course of this year.

Premium Personal Care sustained its accelerated growth trajectory, led by the digital-first portfolio. This portfolio, comprising Beardo, Just Herbs, and the personal care line of Plix, exited the quarter with an annual revenue run-rate (ARR) of over ₹850 crore, as per the compnay's earnings' filing.

Targets over 25% CAGR in foods, aims for 8x revenue growth by FY27 The company said it will continue to aggressively diversify through its Foods and Premium Personal Care portfolios, including digital-first businesses. “We aim to grow Foods at a CAGR of over 25% to reach nearly 8x FY20 revenues by FY27. The digital-first portfolio clocked an ARR of ₹750 crore on an exit basis in FY25, and we now target scaling this portfolio to approximately 2.5x FY24 ARR (earlier 2x) by FY27,” it stated.

“We expect to unlock substantial growth levers in our digital-first franchises over the medium term by expanding the total addressable market (TAM) and driving brand penetration. Consequently, we anticipate the India revenue share of our Foods and Premium Personal Care portfolios to expand to around 25% by FY27,” the company added.

The company has delivered structural gross margin expansion of about 1000 basis points in Foods over FY24 and FY25 and expects further gradual improvement in gross and operating margins as the portfolio scales up.

Among digital-first brands, Beardo is expected to achieve double-digit EBITDA margins this year, while Plix is delivering single-digit margins, with a goal to reach double-digit EBITDA margins across the portfolio by FY27.

Additionally, the company said it will continue to explore inorganic growth opportunities that strengthen its competitive position in existing categories, expand its total addressable market within current geographies, and access new markets of interest, thereby adding visible levers for long-term value creation.