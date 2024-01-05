Marico Q3 Update: Domestic volumes see low single-digit growth amid weak rural demand; details here
Marico's Q3 FY24 domestic volumes grew in low single digits on a year-on-year basis, with low single-digit volume growth in Parachute Coconut Oil and Saffola Edible Oils, along with low single-digit value growth in Value Added Hair Oils.
Marico, one of India’s leading consumer products companies in the global beauty and wellness space, released its Q3 FY24 (third-quarter) business update today. The company's domestic volumes in Q3FY24 grew in low single digits on a year-on-year basis, with low single-digit volume growth in Parachute Coconut Oil and Saffola Edible Oils, along with low single-digit value growth in Value Added Hair Oils.
