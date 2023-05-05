Marico Q4 results: Consolidated PAT up 19% to ₹305 crore, single-digit revenue growth3 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 04:36 PM IST
Marico sees healthy upside in Q4 consolidated PAT on year-on-year basis, however, sequentially the performance was lower. Revenue saw a single-digit growth YoY in the quarter.
FMCG major, Marico witnessed a mixed performance in the fourth quarter of FY23. Although, the company posted a growth of 18.67% YoY in consolidated PAT for Q4FY23, sequentially the performance was a decline of 8.41%. A similar performance was seen in revenue from operations, however, the year-on-year growth was at a single-digit. The company's margins improved furthermore in the quarter. Marico expects the upside trend in its key verticals to continue in FY24.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×