Marico Q4 results: Net profit rises 14% YoY to ₹391 crore, ₹4 per share dividend announced

Marico on Tuesday announced its financial results for the quarter ended on March 31, 2026. The stock turned green after the company posted strong set of numbers for the March quarter.

Marico share price fell over 2%, however, pared losses by rising less than a percent during the intraday session on Tuesday. The stock opened at ₹789.05 apiece today, as compared to previous close of ₹784.55 on Monday.

Marico Q4 results 2026 Parachute brand owner Marico reported a 14% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit to ₹391 crore for the quarter ended March 31, compared with ₹343 crore in the corresponding period last year. However, on a sequential basis, profit declined 12.5% from ₹447 crore recorded in the December quarter.

Consolidated revenue from operations grew 22% YoY to ₹3,333 crore in the fourth quarter, up from ₹2,730 crore a year ago. Sequentially, though, revenue slipped from ₹3,537 crore reported in the third quarter, the company said in a regulatory filing dated May 5.

EBITDA rose 14% YoY to ₹521 crore from ₹458 crore, though the EBITDA margin declined to 15.6% from 16.8% in the previous year.

On the outlook, the company said in an investor presentation that its India business recorded high single-digit underlying volume growth in Q4 and remains confident of sustaining a similar pace in FY27.

Marico anticipates healthy, volume-driven revenue growth, aiming for double-digit topline expansion to surpass ₹15,000 crore in FY27, along with EBITDA growth in the high-teens.

The company has also proposed a final equity dividend of ₹4 per share for FY2025–26, with July 30, 2026 set as the record date.

“The board of directors recommended final equity dividend for the financial year 2025-26 of Rs. 4.00/- per equity share of Re. 1 each, subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing 38 th Annual General Meeting (“AGM”). The record date for reckoning the list of shareholders entitled to receive the final dividend shall be Thursday, July 30, 2026. The said dividend, if approved by shareholders will be paid on or before Saturday, September 5, 2026,” the company said in the exchange filing.

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Marico share price trend Marico share price has largely positive despite weak market sentiments. The stock has delivered 3.30% returns in a month and 3.42% in terms of year-to-date (YTD).

Furthermore, the stock has gained over 8.33% in the last one year.

Looking at the broader level, Marico stock has given 59.33% gains in three years and 72.73% in the last five years.