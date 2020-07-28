Marico’s best ever margins in Q1FY21 push the stock to 2020 high

Marico Ltd has kept its eye on the ball amidst trying circumstances, and reported its best ever profit margins in the June quarter.

Consolidated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margins expanded by 298 basis points to 24.3%. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point. As such, Ebitda was 10-13% above Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd and Kotak Institutional Equities’ estimates. A sharp 37% year-on-year drop in advertisement and sales promotion expenses helped the Ebitda beat. Plus, input costs remained softer.

Overall, even though revenues fell by 11%, cost cutting helped profits remain steady compared to last year. In fact, Ebitda increased by 1.3% during Q1FY21.

Investors have taken note of the improving business sentiments. In fact, Marico’s shares touched it’s highest so far in 2020 on the NSE on Tuesday.

During the June quarter, revenues declined by 11% year-on-year to ₹1925 crore. Here, domestic business contributes 77% of revenues and the rest comes from international markets. India business volume fell by 14% in the June quarter. Note that domestic volume had dropped at a much slower pace of 3% during the March quarter. In the June quarter, India business was impacted by the severe supply chain disruptions in April due to the nationwide covid-19 lockdown.

Volumes in Parachute rigids portfolio fell by 11%. Value added hair oils (vaho) volumes dropped as much as 30% due to slump in April followed by a recovery in May and June. On the flip side, Saffola (refined edible oils) volumes increased by 16%, which is in keeping with the trend of higher in-home food consumption these days.

Marico’s International business declined by 4% last quarter in constant currency terms, as covid-19 driven restrictions hit growth and some markets saw subdued macro environment. Although, the Bangladesh market put up a good show.

Meanwhile, Marico stock’s valuations appear reasonable given better outlook during the pandemic crisis. Moreover, some consumer companies’ shares do enjoy higher multiples. The Marico stock trades at about 38 times estimated earnings for financial year 2022, based on Bloomberg data.

Analysts are optimistic on Marico’s prospects. ICICI Securities said in its June quarter results update, “We expect strong FY21 driven by market share gains in coconut oil (it plans to pass on copra price correction benefits) and increasing household penetration of Saffola (growth from new customers is more sustainable)." The broking firm added that potential for higher primary sales (buffer), savings in ad-spends to be invested behind improving value proposition and resilient international exposure (versus Godrej and Dabur), too should boost current fiscal year’s performance.

Marico told analysts that Ebitda margin for the rest of FY21 would be more than 20%. June quarter performance shows it has begun the year well on this front. With a benign copra price outlook, Marico should not find it difficult to keep its profitability machine well oiled.

