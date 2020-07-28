Marico’s best ever margins in Q1FY21 push the stock to 2020 high

During the June quarter, revenues declined by 11% year-on-year to ₹1925 crore. Here, domestic business contributes 77% of revenues and the rest comes from international markets. India business volume fell by 14% in the June quarter. Note that domestic volume had dropped at a much slower pace of 3% during the March quarter. In the June quarter, India business was impacted by the severe supply chain disruptions in April due to the nationwide covid-19 lockdown.