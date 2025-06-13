Marico share price dips as LIC trims over 2% stake in FMCG company; details here

Marico share price declined 1.5 per cent in intraday trade on the BSE on Friday, June 13, after it said Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) trimmed its stake in the company by 2 per cent through market sale. Marico share price opened at ₹689.55 against its previous close of ₹692.05 and dropped 1.5 per cent to an intraday low of ₹681.70.

LIC trims stake in Marico Through an exchange filing on June 13, Marico said LIC offloaded 2,57,73,028 shares, equivalent to 2.006 per cent of the company's stake, through market sale. The date of sale of the company's shares, as per the exchange filing, is between June 5, 2021, and June 11, 2025.

After the share sale, LIC's stake in Marico has come down to 3,88,76,829 shares, equivalent to 3 per cent stake.

Marico shareholding pattern Other than LIC, several prominent domestic and foreign institutional investors held a stake in the company.

According to the March quarter shareholding pattern data on the BSE, Quant Mutual Fund held 1,46,13,871 shares (1.13 per cent stake), while HDFC Mutual Fund held 2,35,15,321 shares (1.82 per cent stake) in Marico.

Among the foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), Government Pension Fund Global held 1,35,00,019 shares (1.04 per cent stake) in the company by the end of Q4FY25.

Marico share price trend Marico share price has seen a decent gain of nearly 7 per cent this year so far, while over the last year, the FMCG stock has jumped nearly 13 per cent, hitting a 52-week high of ₹740 on May 8 this year after hitting a 52-week low of ₹577.90 on March 4.

