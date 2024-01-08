Marico share price saw a dip of nearly 5 per cent during early trading on the BSE on Monday, January 8. This downward trend came in response to the company's recent business updates for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2023-24 (Q3FY24). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Marico share price opened at ₹534.75 against the previous close of ₹545.80 and dropped 4.7 per cent to the level of ₹520. Around 10:05 am, the stock was 4.19 per cent down at ₹522.95.

Post market hours on Friday, January 5, Marico said its domestic volumes grew in low single digits in Q3 on a year-on-year basis with a slight sequential improvement in its core portfolio. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The International business delivered mid-single-digit constant currency growth amidst transient macro headwinds in the Bangladesh market, while the rest of the geographies held strong, the company said in an exchange filing.

Marico's consolidated revenue declined in the low single digits during the December quarter.

"With a degree of pricing corrections in key domestic portfolios yet to anniversarise and significant currency depreciation in select overseas geographies, consolidated revenue declined in low single digits on a year-on-year basis," Marico said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels. Subscribe today and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!)

What should investors do? Over the past year, Marico's share price has displayed subdued performance, reflecting a modest 2 per cent increase. This stands in stark contrast to the equity benchmark Sensex, which surged by 18 per cent during the same period. Examining the last six months, Marico's stock recorded a decline while the Sensex exhibited a 10 per cent ascent. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After Marico's Q3 business updates, brokerage firm Emkay Global Financial Services maintained a 'reduce' call on Marico's stock with a September 2024 target price of ₹570, based on 42 times its P/E (price-to-earnings ratio), in line with its last five-year average forward P/E.

"We have a 'reduce' call on Marico due to its inability to drive structural growth in the domestic business; however, better margin prospects have been aiding double-digit earnings growth," Emkay observed.

Emkay expects Marico's consolidated revenue is likely to see a 1 per cent dip with a 1 per cent drop in India business (nearly 1.5 per cent volume growth) and flat international sales. In the domestic business, supply-chain issues continue to mar performance, while in the international business, weak macros are hurting performance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Sustained supply-chain hiccups in the domestic business are bothering, given lower rural and general trade dependence. Consolidated EBITDA margin delivery is likely to be strong (more than 225bps to 20.7 per cent), which will aid double-digit EBITDA (more than 11 per cent YoY) and earnings (more than 10 per cent) growth YoY," Emkay added.

On the other hand, Nuvama Wealth Management has a 'hold' call on the stock with a target price of ₹602.

"Based on Marico’s Q3FY24 update, we expect consolidated revenue to dip 2 per cent YoY due to weakness in volume and pricing; however, EBITDA shall grow 11 per cent (versus initial expectations of 5 per cent revenue growth and 11 per cent EBITDA growth)," Nuvama said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"We reckon its domestic business would log volume growth of 1.5 per cent YoY. The international business delivered mid-single digit growth, and is likely to grow nearly 5 per cent YoY in CC terms," said Nuvama.

Some experts believe boking some profit in the stock could be a good move.

Jigar S. Patel, Senior Manager of Equity Research at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers pointed out that on a weekly basis, Marico has made a temporary top near ₹550. On the indicator front, weekly Stochastics is trying to enter an oversold zone, which is a matter of concern. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Marico stock technical chart

Patel advises profit booking in the stock in the zone of ₹525–535.

"Going forward, ₹540–545 might act as a stiff resistance for the stock. So, traders and investors are advised to book partial profits in the zone of ₹525–535 and wait for meaningful corrections until ₹500, which is credible support," said Patel.

Deven Mehata, an equity research analyst at Choice Broking pointed out that Marico has undergone a significant technical development by breaking below a critical support level at ₹536. This breakdown is accompanied by the stock slipping below key moving averages, including the 20-day, 50-day, and 200-day exponential moving averages (EMAs), signifying a bearish tilt in the short to medium term. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mehata said for traders with existing long positions, this could be a signal to consider an exit, as the stock's price action suggests a potential downward trend. The breach of these moving averages indicates a weakening trend and may attract further selling pressure.

However, Mehata added that there is a silver lining for long-term investors.

He underscored that a robust support zone is identified in the range of ₹510-515 which has historically acted as a strong foundation for the stock, and investors who have been holding positions from lower levels might consider maintaining their stance, with a disciplined stop loss set at ₹510. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mehata said for those eyeing fresh long-term investments, a cautious approach is advised. Waiting for clear reversal signals and monitoring the stock's behaviour around the support levels would be prudent.

"A potential buying opportunity may arise if Marico exhibits signs of a rebound from the mentioned support levels and manages to sustain a breakout above the resistance at ₹536, particularly considering its alignment with the 200-day EMA. Investors and traders should stay vigilant, closely monitoring these technical nuances to make informed decisions in the evolving market scenario," said Mehata.

Read all market-related news here {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!