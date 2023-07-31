Overall weakness in all key segments is underwhelming and likely to persist for one more quarter, in our view. However, by H2, the impact of price-deflation on overall portfolio is likely to subside (likely positive revenue growth), ICICI Securities said.
We like the continued execution driven outperformance in food and premium personal care segments. Market share sustenance or gain in 85% of the portfolio is comforting. International business maintained healthy revenue growth trajectory. Operating profit margins remained strong led by input cost deflation. Foray into plant-based nutraceutical space through strategic investment in “Plix" is positive, it added.
ICICI Securities maintained its ‘Add’ rating on the stock and raised the target price to ₹610 per share from ₹560 earlier.
Marico’s Q1FY24 sales came in below Motilal Oswal’s estimate owing to pricing interventions in key domestic portfolios last year and further price cuts in Saffola Oils during the quarter. The beat on profitability was led by higher other income, which included a one-time gain from a land sale.
“There is no material change to our EPS forecasts for FY24 and FY25. The core portfolio of Marico has performed well, and the company is working hard to accomplish its medium-term growth objectives. Its earnings growth prospects are healthy, with expectations of a ~10-11% CAGR over FY 24-25 and RoE of over 35%," the brokerage said.
It noted that the much-needed diversification was gathering momentum in the Foods and digital-first brands, which it believes if sustained, can lead to higher multiples for Marico compared to the past.
It reiterated its ‘Buy’ rating on the stock with a target price of ₹690 per share (based on 52xFY25E EPS).
Kotak Institutional Equities said that Marico reported subdued volume and value growth of 3% and -7% YoY in the domestic business, led by weakness in the core segments, partly due to channel inventory adjustments. Easing RM prices boosted gross margin and EBITDA margin to peak levels.
Marico’s strategic investment in a plant-based nutrition brand (Plix) is in line with its strategy to diversify its portfolio and build new growth engines in the value-added and wellness foods and premium personal care or DTC space. If this strategy is executed well, it would help Marico deliver sustainable DD growth and sustain or expand the valuation multiple in MT," it said.
It maintained a ‘Reduce’ call and raised the target price to ₹550 per share from ₹525 earlier.
Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers
With 3% volume growth and a 250 bps EBITDA margin expansion, Marico’s Q1 results were in line with Anand Rathi’s expectations. This was despite steep, 30% price cuts in Saffola and the trade scheme rationalisation leading to destocking.
Management expects pricing to revert to normal in H2 and a 300-350 bps gross margin expansion in FY24. Factoring this in, the brokerage tweaked its estimates. It is positive on the company; however, keener competition in hair oils and price differences of edible oil variants would keep valuations in check, it said.
Anand Rathi retained its ‘Hold’ rating and raised the 12-month target price to ₹590 per share from ₹545 earlier.
Prabhudas Lilladher
Prabhudas Lilladher increased its FY24 EPS estimates by 3.3% given benign raw material basket along with higher EBITDA margin guidance of over 20% in FY24 and downgraded the rating to ‘hold’ from Accumulate given a sharp 16% appreciation in stock price in less than 2 months since its upgrade and limited upside. It raised the target price to ₹581 per share from ₹550 earlier.
While we expect volume growth (3% in 1Q24) to improve sequentially, rural recovery is slightly uncertain due to adverse weather conditions. We believe Marico is well placed given benign input cost environment led by copra, edible oils and LLP, sustained innovation with launch of peanut butter and Munchies in foods, slew of B2C acquisitions in wellness and premium personal care and expected recovery in IBD led by ME and expected currency stability in Bangladesh.
At 11:05 am, Marico shares were trading 2.38% lower at ₹559.65 apiece on the BSE.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.