Marico share price falls over 4% on lower consolidated revenue, single digit volume growth in Q2 amid rural pain
Marico said that during the second quarter of FY24, domestic volumes grew in low-single digits on a year-on-year basis, with low single digit volume growth in Parachute Coconut Oil and Saffola Edible Oils, and low single-digit value growth in Value Added Hair Oils
Marico share price declined over 4% in early trade on Thursday after the company reported low-single digit volume growth in its business updates for the quarter ended September 2023. Marico shares fell as much as 4.22% to ₹546.40 apiece on the BSE.
