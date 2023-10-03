Marico share price hits 52-week high as ICICI Securities upgrades stock, sees 19% upside
Marico share price jumps nearly 6% as ICICI Securities upgrades stock to 'buy' with a target price of ₹670.
Marico share price jumped nearly 6% to touch 52-week on Tuesday's trading session after domestic brokerage ICICI Securities upgraded Marico stock with a 'buy' rating from a 'add' rating and saw a possible upside 19% from Friday's close price of ₹562. Marico share price today opened at ₹570.05 on BSE, and touched an intraday high of ₹595, and low of ₹567.30. At 12:22 IST, Marico shares were trading over 3% higher at ₹580.65 apiece.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started