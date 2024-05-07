Marico share price jumps over 8% after Q4 results; Should you buy, sell or hold the stock?
Marico's revenue from operations in Q4FY24 rose 1.69% YoY to ₹2,278 crore, with underlying volume growth of 3% in the domestic business and constant currency growth of 10% in the international business.
Marico share price jumped over 8% in early trade on Tuesday after analysts remained bullish on the stocks post its Q4 results. Marico shares spiked as much as 8.8% to ₹577.80 apiece on the BSE.
