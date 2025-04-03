Marico share price rebounds after Q4FY25 update; Do you own?

Marico share price rebounded in Thursday's trading session after the company posted Q4 FY25 business update. Marico stock jumped over 1.61 per cent to 658.65 apiece on National Stock Exchange (NSE) on April 4.

Marico shares have surged nearly 10.30 per cent in over a month despite weak market sentiments. The stock has given multibagger returns to its long-term investors by soaring over 150.41 per cent in five years.

Marico Q4FY25 update details During the March quarter, the sector experienced stable demand trends amidst the improving trajectory in rural and mixed trends across mass and premium urban segments.

“We expect gradual improvement in overall consumption sentiment on the back of moderating retail and food inflation as well as forecasts of a normal monsoon,” the consumer good company said in an exchange filing dated April 3.

Consolidated revenue growth moved to high-teens on a year-on-year basis, as steady growth trends across key segments was supplemented by incremental pricing interventions in the domestic business.

“The consolidated business delivered low double-digit revenue growth on a full year basis, thereby meeting the aspiration set at the start of the year. We expect to maintain the double-digit revenue growth momentum in FY26,” it added.

In the given context, the India business posted a sequential uptick in underlying volume growth with improving market shares across key franchises. Parachute Coconut Oil witnessed transient sluggishness in volumes due to titration in consumption amidst the steep rise in consumer pricing and impact of ml-age reduction in certain packs.

“We expect volumes to pick up as the stress on the consumer wallet eases, driven by the seasonal moderation in copra prices from their current unprecedented highs. The brand recorded high teen revenue growth, aided by pricing interventions taken through the current year,” Marico said.

Saffola Oils registered revenue growth in the twenties, led by pricing interventions implemented during the year. Value Added Hair Oils exhibited gradual improvement on a sequential basis led by mid and premium segments.