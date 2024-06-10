Marico shares gained 10% in June, up over 31% in less than 3 months. Good time to buy?
Marico's stock has shown a strong upward trend since April, gaining 31.60% in less than three months. Sharekhan maintains a 'buy' rating with a target price of ₹775, citing growth pick in rural region.
Shares of Marico, one of India’s leading consumer products companies in the hair and wellness market, have shown a strong upward trend since April, rebounding from a steady decline between September 2023 and March 2024.
