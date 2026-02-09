Marico shares to be in focus after FMCG giant's arm announces ₹261 crore Vietnam-based Skinetiq acquisition — Details

Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) giant, Marico, on Monday, 9 February 2026, announced that the company's subsidiary has entered into an agreement to acquire a majority stake in a Vietnam-based skin care company, Skinetiq, according to an exchange filing.

Shares of the FMCG giant will be in focus of the Indian stock market investors on Tuesday, 10 February 2026.

“Marico South East Asia Corporation (MSEA), a wholly owned subsidiary of Marico Limited, has entered into definitive agreements to make strategic investment in Skinetiq Joint Stock Company (Skinetiq), an entity incorporated in Vietnam, which owns the digital-first science-backed skin care brand Candid and holds exclusive distribution rights in Vietnam for the luxury clinical skincare brand Murad,” the company informed the stock exchanges.

Acquisition details Under the agreement, Marico's subsidiary MSEA will acquire a 75% stake in Skinetiq for nearly ₹261.6 crore or 750 billion Vietnamese Dong via two tranches.

The first part of the deal, Marico's subsidiary will pay ₹222.30 crore upon receiving 75% stake in the firm, and then the remaining ₹39.3 crore will be paid through the second tranche, subject to the fulfilment of certain terms and conditions under the definitive agreement.

The NSE filing also showed that the transaction is expected to be completed within 90 days from the date of signing definitive agreements.

“The transaction aligns with Marico’s long-term strategy of building a strong premium beauty play in Vietnam, while enabling participation in the country’s growing D2C beauty market, and also realising various operational synergies,” Marico said in the exchange filing.

Marico share price trend Marico shares closed 0.03% higher at ₹753 after Monday's trading session, compared to ₹752.75 at the previous trading session, according to the NSE data. The company announced the acquisition update after market operating hours on 9 February 2026.

Shares of Marico have given stock market investors more than 82% returns in the last five years and 52% returns in the last three years. NSE data also showed that the company's stock has gained more than 15% in the last one-year period.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, Marico stock has lost 0.98% so far in 2026, but is trading 4.24% higher in the last five sessions on the Indian stock market, as per the exchange data.

Marico stock hit its 52-week high level at ₹780 on 6 January 2026, while the 52-week low level was at ₹577.85 on 4 March 2025, according to the NSE data. The FMCG company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) was at ₹97,746 crore as of the stock market close on Monday, 9 February 2026.

