Marico stock rises 3% after company reports gradual uptick in Q4 growth
In Q4, the domestic business posted a slight uptick in volume growth on a sequential basis owing to steadying trends in majority of the portfolios, it said.
Marico shares surged by close to 3 per cent during intraday trading on Friday following a modest increase in volume growth for the fourth quarter. The stock was trading at ₹506.15, marking a 2.6 per cent rise from the previous day's closing price.
