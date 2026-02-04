Marico to acquire 60% stake in Cosmix Wellness for nearly ₹226 crore — What investors should know

Mumbai-based multinational fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) giant, Marico, on Wednesday, 4 February 2026, announced that the company is set to acquire a majority stake in a health & wellness firm, Cosmix Wellness Pvt. Ltd for nearly ₹226 crore, according to an exchange filing.

As per the acquisition deal, Marico will acquire a 60% stake in the food and nutrition company, Cosmix Wellness, for a consideration of ₹226 crore as the FMCG giant aims to expand its presence in premium food and nutrition categories.

“In line with our key strategic priorities, the transaction will expand Marico’s presence in premium food and nutrition categories by adding a digital-first functional wellness brand with a distinct and compelling proposition in its portfolio,” the company informed the stock exchanges through its filing.

The company also disclosed that Marico's buy-out plans need to be completed within a 30-day period, subject to customary closing conditions and terms of the definitive agreements. Marico is acquiring Cosmix Wellness at an equity valuation of ₹375 crore.

“The investment in Cosmix brings another strong and differentiated brand into our digital-first portfolio. We foresee immense potential in the wellness and plant‑based nutrition space, and Cosmix has already demonstrated deep consumer resonance with its best-in-class, innovative offerings,” said Saugata Gupta, MD and CEO, Marico Ltd.

Marico share price Marico shares closed 0.38% lower at ₹730.10 after Wednesday's stock market session, compared to ₹732.85 at the previous market close, according to the NSE data. The company announced its acquisition update after the market operating hours on 4 February 2026.

Shares of Marico have given stock market investors more than 76% returns on their investment in the last five years, and over 47% returns in the last three-year period. The company's shares have gained 7.84% in the last one-year period, NSE data shows.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, Marico shares have lost 3.99% so far in 2026, and are trading 0.89% lower in the last five sessions on the Indian stock market.

Marico stock hit its 52-week high level at ₹780 on 6 January 2026, while the 52-week low level was at ₹577.85 on 4 March 2025, according to the exchange data. The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at ₹94,773.38 crore as of the stock market close on Wednesday, 4 February 2026.

