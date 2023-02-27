FMCG major Marico on Monday declared an interim dividend of ₹4.50 per equity share for its shareholders. The company has announced both record and payment dates for the said dividend. Marico holds a good track record of paying hefty dividends to its investors.

As per the regulatory filing, Marico declared an interim dividend of ₹4.50 per share having a face value of ₹1 each.

Marico said "the record date for reckoning the list of shareholders who shall be entitled to receive the said interim dividend shall be Wednesday, March 8, 2023."

This means, only those shareholders who will be eligible for the ₹4.5 per share dividend whose name appears in the company's register.

As markets have shifted to the 'T+1' settlement type option, all equity shares on both BSE and NSE will be settled in 24 hours. That being said, the ex-dividend date is also the same as the record date for Marico's dividend.

The ex-dividend date is the day when the price of the equity shares of a company gets adjusted for the dividend payout.

Marico said, the interim dividend will be paid to such shareholders on or before Tuesday, March 28, 2023.

In FY22 alone, Marico had paid an equity dividend of a whopping 925% aggregating to ₹9.25 per share to its shareholders.

On BSE, Marico's share price closed at ₹490 apiece down by 1.76%. The company's market cap stood at around ₹63,358.46 crore on Monday.

In Q3FY23, Marico posted a 5% jump in net profit to ₹333 crore versus ₹317 crore in the same quarter last year. The revenue from operations rose by 2.6% to ₹2,470 crore as against ₹2,407 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal. EBITDA in Q3FY23 came in at ₹456 crore as against ₹431 crore in the year ago period.

