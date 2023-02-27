Marico to pay ₹4.50 per share dividend. Know details of important dates
- In FY22 alone, Marico had paid an equity dividend of a whopping 925% aggregating to ₹9.25 per share to its shareholders.
FMCG major Marico on Monday declared an interim dividend of ₹4.50 per equity share for its shareholders. The company has announced both record and payment dates for the said dividend. Marico holds a good track record of paying hefty dividends to its investors.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×