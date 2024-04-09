Veteran Emerging Markets Investor Mark Mobius is positive about the Indian stock market and believes the Sensex may hit the 1 lakh crore mark in the next five years.

Talking to CNBC-TV18, Mobius, the chairman of Mobius Emerging Opportunities Fund, said," Sensex will hit the 1 lakh mark within the next five years or earlier".

Mobius is overall positive about India but believes that the Indian market needs to grow in size to attract more capital inflow. Mobius told CNBC-TV18 that "a big shift of money from China to India is yet to happen due to the market size in India".

"There needs to be more equity offerings in India, more IPOs and hopefully more government enterprises being listed in the market because India has some very large government enterprises that can be listed," CNBC-TV18 quoted Mobius saying so.

Talking about the sectors, Mobius sounded upbeat about the infrastructure sector, especially railways and airlines.

"One area where you can have a lot more size is the infrastructure sector if you do IPOs of various infrastructure projects, whether it be bridges, toll roads," Mobius told CNBC-TV18.

Last week also, in an interview with CNBC, Mobius expressed his positive views about India and highlighted he was closely observing the technology sector in the country.

"Up till now, India has been a leader in software technology. They export software all around the world. Now they get into hardware and I think that is going to be the most exciting," Mobius told CNBC.

Mobius believes Prime Minister Narendra Modi could strengthen his position on the political landscape after the General Elections 2024 which will be a positive thing for India given his focus on digitising the Indian economy.

"He (Modi) is moving in the direction of more and more technology and it is amazing. With a very young population, this is a very exciting time for the country," he said.

"India offers an attractive consumer play, but it's the tech sector that I've been watching closely. Under Modi’s leadership, India’s tech space has moved ahead of many developed countries. If Modi secures a third term in office, I can only imagine a further push for digitalisation, which would be great for India," Mobius wrote on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

