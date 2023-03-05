Mark Mobius sees India as best investment alternative to China with most economic opportunity1 min read . Updated: 05 Mar 2023, 01:35 PM IST
- When asked about the best investment alternative to China with economic opportunity, Mobius believes it is India. He said, ‘India number 1, you got a billion people, they can do the same thing as the Chinese can do.’
American-born German emerging markets fund manager, Mark Mobius believes India number 1 investment alternative with economic opportunity. He believes that India can do the same thing as the Chinese can do. Mobius' statement comes in an interview with Fox Business where he talked about investment in China but also how he along with other investors are affected by this country's strict government rules.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×