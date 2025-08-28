Mark Mobius sees opportunities in India amid Trump tariff noise, says avoid passive investing due to geopolitical risks

Mark Mobius: Veteran investor and emerging market (EM) guru Mark Mobius, in a recent blog post, made a case for avoiding index funds amid the rising uncertainty in the global markets, while making a case for investing in India, Taiwan and Vietnam, along with select US stocks.

In his latest blog post, wherein Mobius also shared remarkable lessons on investing and life following an over-month-long trip to Japan, he said, “Right now, I’m finding particularly interesting opportunities in India, Taiwan and Vietnam, alongside select US companies that are benefiting from advances in technology.”

His bullish views on the Indian stock market come even as it grapples with the impact of 50% tariffs imposed by the US administration. The Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, faced over 1% cut in trade today but soon recouped losses to trade just 0.3% down. According to many experts, the lack of panic is likely because the market views these high tariffs as a short-term aberration which will be resolved soon.

Avoid Index Amid Geopolitical Risks Additionally, Mobius also said that given we are surrounded by high uncertainty amid the Trump tariffs, Russia-Ukraine war and sporadic Middle East flare-up, it's important to be flexible with one's portfolio currently.

This, he believes, allows tapping opportunities arising out of the evolving geopolitical situation — a feature that is prevalent in active investing but not in index funds or ETFs.

"But as we all know, we are surrounded by a lot of uncertainties globally. That’s why flexibility is so important; it gives us the ability to follow the best opportunities wherever they might be, instead of being tied to an index," advised Mobius.

In his blog post, Mobius also stated that in the first half of 2025, a record $127 billion flowed into actively managed funds, up 57% from last year, according to Reuters. While ETFs continue to attract inflows, many are discovering that active strategies can uncover opportunities that passive funds might miss, Mobius stated.

Sumo Wrestling and Investing Lessons Meanwhile, one of the biggest highlights of his trip to Japan was a visit to a sumo training school, which left him awestruck by the dedication of the wrestlers. "If someone approached their investment portfolio with the same level of focus and discipline as those sumo wrestlers have for their training, I’m sure they’d make the returns they deserve," Mobius wrote in his latest blog post.

Mobius had two major takeaways from the way sumo wrestlers train and their application to the world of stock market investing — dedication and patience.

Dedication Matters EM guru Mark Mobius said that his formula for success is a bit of luck but also dedication, the kind Sumo wrestlers devote to the sport.

He believes that there are no shortcuts to making money in the stock market.

"I always say luck plays a role, but dedication matters just as much. Especially in investing. It’s not like walking into a casino and taking blind guesses; there are simply no shortcuts. To be a good investor, you have to do your homework. You need to study the companies, dig into the details, and fully understand the businesses you’re investing in," Mobius said.

Patience Rewards While sumo wrestling can sometimes look like two big guys just ramming into each other, it's a highly technical sport that needs observing and studying, along with patiently waiting to make the perfect move.

Drawing on this, Mobius said this is exactly what active investing looks like: It takes a lot of preparation and research in order to make a good judgment about an investment, so when the right opportunity comes, you act decisively.

