Market at record high again! 4 of top experts list out sectors to pick and avoid
The Sensex rose over 720 points to its new high of 71,234.63, whereas the broader Nifty50 index advanced 214.4 points to its record high of 21,397.10.
Indian benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex hit record highs in trade today (December 15) for the second straight session after the US Fed signaled that its interest rate-hiking policy is at an end and it will cut rates in 2024.
