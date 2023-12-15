Market at record high again! 4 of top experts list out sectors to pick and avoid

Indian benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex hit record highs in trade today (December 15) for the second straight session after the US Fed signaled that its interest rate-hiking policy is at an end and it will cut rates in 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Sensex rose over 720 points to its new high of 71,234.63, whereas the broader Nifty50 index advanced 214.4 points to its record high of 21,397.10.

The US Federal Reserve has opted to maintain unchanged interest rates and has additionally signaled the likelihood of three quarter-point cuts to the benchmark interest rate in the coming year. This decision marks the conclusion of the interest rate hike cycle, with at least three anticipated rate cuts in 2024, which is viewed as a positive factor for the market outlook.

In addition to the Federal Reserve's decision, several other factors contribute to the positive sentiment in the market. Foreign investor inflows continue to play a significant role, indicating confidence in the economic landscape. Furthermore, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has raised its GDP forecast for the fiscal year 2024, adding to the positive outlook. The improved global macroeconomic trends also contribute to the overall positive sentiment in the market.

Amid this rally, take a look at the sectors experts suggest and the ones they avoid.

Vinit Bolinjkar, Head of Research, Ventura Securities Anticipated growth in government expenditure on infrastructure development is poised to create prospects for companies engaged in construction, engineering, and allied sectors.

One should avoid commodity stocks as the volatility of commodity prices is anticipated to persist, driven by geopolitical tensions and disruptions in the supply chain.

Parul Sharma, Research Analyst, SAMCO Securities We see significant prospects in sectors that are aligned with the governments’ supporting capex and indigenisation policies. Investors should maintain a close eye on sectors such as Capital Goods, Infrastructure, Defence and Banks.

Investors should tread with extreme caution in smallcaps which have a runway above their valuations. They should also avoid investing in SME stocks since most of them are loftily priced during IPOs and generally slip below their listing levels within a few months. There are bright chances of correction in both these groups once volatility starts picking up as we get closer to the General Elections next year.

Neeraj Chadawar, Head - Fundamental and Quantitative Research, Axis Securities We believe style and sector rotation will play a critical role in alpha generation. With the intense catch-up of midcaps and smallcaps in the last couple of months, the margin of safety at current levels has reduced compared to that of largecaps in terms of valuations. With this view, the broader market may see some time correction in certain pockets in the near term, and flows will likely shift to largecaps. However, the long-term story of the overall market continues to remain attractive. In this context, the theme ‘Growth at a Reasonable Price’ looks attractive at the current juncture. So, in this context, financials look attractive in terms of valuations.

Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP securities Energy, pharmaceuticals, and PSU banks are likely to maintain their strength, as indicated by the bullish breakout visible on the long-term charts of these sectors. While most sectors are expected to remain positive during the next year, one might consider avoiding the metal space as the stocks in this sector are likely to consolidate in the coming months. A Hanging Man pattern is forming on the yearly chart, indicating a potential correction in the metal space in 2024.

