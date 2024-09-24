Understanding market bubbles: The feather analogy of boom and busts

In stock market terms, there is significant uncertainty regarding how long it will take for prices to return to their intrinsic values, and that’s the crux of the challenge. Grantham observed that most clients lack patience beyond three years. If stock prices don’t revert to their intrinsic values within that timeframe, investors may switch to another fund manager—precisely what happened to Grantham during the dot-com bubble. He noted that they lost up to 60% of their business in just two-and-a-half years because clients grew impatient.