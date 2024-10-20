Market cap of 4 of top-10 most valued firms jumps ₹81,151 crore; ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank lead gains, Infosys, RIL top

India's top companies saw a mixed bag of fortunes last week. While some giants like ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank saw significant gains, others like Infosys and Reliance Industries faced losses.

Updated20 Oct 2024, 11:23 AM IST
Last week, four of India’s top 10 most-valued companies added a total of 81,151.31 crore to their market valuation, with ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank leading the gains. Despite this, the BSE benchmark index declined by 156.61 points, or 0.19 per cent, as per a report by PTI.

ICICI Bank’s valuation increased by 28,495.14 crore to 8,90,191.38 crore, while HDFC Bank added 23,579.11 crore, reaching 12,82,848.30 crore. The State Bank of India (SBI) gained 17,804.61 crore, raising its value to 7,31,773.56 crore, and Bharti Airtel saw an increase of 11,272.45 crore, taking its market valuation to 9,71,707.61 crore, as per a report by PTI.

Top losers

However, several top firms faced losses in market value. Infosys saw a significant drop of 23,314.31 crore, bringing its valuation down to 7,80,126.10 crore. Reliance Industries lost 16,645.39 crore, lowering its value to 18,38,721.14 crore, as per a report by PTI.

Hindustan Unilever’s market value declined by 15,248.85 crore to 6,38,066.75 crore, while TCS shed 10,402.01 crore, reducing its valuation to 14,91,321.40 crore. LIC’s valuation fell by 8,760.12 crore to 5,91,418.91 crore, and ITC saw a decline of 2,251.37 crore, bringing its value to 6,08,682.29 crore, as per a report by PTI.

Despite the mixed performance, Reliance Industries retained its position as the most valuable company in India, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, and Bharti Airtel. Other top-valued companies include ICICI Bank, Infosys, SBI, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, and LIC, as per a report by PTI.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and individual circumstances may vary.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published:20 Oct 2024, 11:23 AM IST
