India's top companies saw a mixed bag of fortunes last week. While some giants like ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank saw significant gains, others like Infosys and Reliance Industries faced losses.

Last week, four of India’s top 10 most-valued companies added a total of ₹81,151.31 crore to their market valuation, with ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank leading the gains. Despite this, the BSE benchmark index declined by 156.61 points, or 0.19 per cent, as per a report by PTI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ICICI Bank’s valuation increased by ₹28,495.14 crore to ₹8,90,191.38 crore, while HDFC Bank added ₹23,579.11 crore, reaching ₹12,82,848.30 crore. The State Bank of India (SBI) gained ₹17,804.61 crore, raising its value to ₹7,31,773.56 crore, and Bharti Airtel saw an increase of ₹11,272.45 crore, taking its market valuation to ₹9,71,707.61 crore, as per a report by PTI.

Top losers However, several top firms faced losses in market value. Infosys saw a significant drop of ₹23,314.31 crore, bringing its valuation down to ₹7,80,126.10 crore. Reliance Industries lost ₹16,645.39 crore, lowering its value to ₹18,38,721.14 crore, as per a report by PTI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hindustan Unilever’s market value declined by ₹15,248.85 crore to ₹6,38,066.75 crore, while TCS shed ₹10,402.01 crore, reducing its valuation to ₹14,91,321.40 crore. LIC’s valuation fell by ₹8,760.12 crore to ₹5,91,418.91 crore, and ITC saw a decline of ₹2,251.37 crore, bringing its value to ₹6,08,682.29 crore, as per a report by PTI.

Despite the mixed performance, Reliance Industries retained its position as the most valuable company in India, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, and Bharti Airtel. Other top-valued companies include ICICI Bank, Infosys, SBI, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, and LIC, as per a report by PTI.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and individual circumstances may vary. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from PTI)