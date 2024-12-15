Five of the ten most valuable companies on the stock market collectively added ₹1,13,117.17 crore to their market capitalization last week, with Bharti Airtel emerging as the top gainer. In contrast, Reliance Industries, State Bank of India (SBI), Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), ITC, and Hindustan Unilever faced declines in their valuations.

During the week, the BSE benchmark index rose by 623.07 points (0.76%), while the Nifty gained 90.5 points (0.36%).

Top gainers Bharti Airtel witnessed the most significant growth, with its market capitalization surging by ₹47,836.6 crore to reach ₹9,57,842.40 crore. Infosys followed, adding ₹31,826.97 crore to its valuation, bringing its total to ₹8,30,387.10 crore.

Among other gainers, HDFC Bank saw its valuation increase by ₹11,887.78 crore, pushing its total market cap to ₹14,31,158.06 crore, while ICICI Bank added ₹11,760.8 crore to reach ₹9,49,306.37 crore. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) also saw growth, with its market cap rising by ₹9,805.02 crore to stand at ₹16,18,587.63 crore.

Top losers On the losing side, Reliance Industries recorded the steepest decline, with its market valuation falling by ₹52,031.98 crore to ₹17,23,144.70 crore. LIC’s valuation dropped by ₹32,067.73 crore to ₹5,89,869.29 crore, while Hindustan Unilever saw a loss of ₹22,250.63 crore, reducing its market cap to ₹5,61,423.08 crore.

The market capitalization of State Bank of India fell by ₹2,052.66 crore to ₹7,69,034.51 crore, while ITC lost ₹1,376.19 crore, bringing its valuation to ₹5,88,195.82 crore.

Despite the losses, Reliance Industries retained its position as the most valuable company, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, SBI, LIC, ITC, and Hindustan Unilever.

Benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, ended the week on a strong note. The Sensex climbed 843.16 points, or 1.04%, to close at 82,133.12, while the Nifty 50 advanced 219.60 points, or 0.89%, to settle at 24,768.30.