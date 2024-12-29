The market cap of six of the top 10 most valuable firms jumped nearly ₹ 86,848 crore last week. HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries are amongst the top gainers, reported PTI.

New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) Six of the top-10 most valued firms together added ₹86,847.88 crore in market valuation last week, with HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries emerging as the biggest gainers in line with an overall optimistic trend in equities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Last week, the BSE benchmark climbed 657.48 points or 0.84 per cent, and the Nifty rose 225.9 points or 0.95 per cent.

While Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, ITC and Hindustan Unilever were the winners, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, State Bank of India and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) suffered erosion from their market valuation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The market capitalisation (mcap) of HDFC Bank surged by ₹20,235.95 crore to ₹13,74,945.30 crore.

Reliance Industries added ₹20,230.9 crore, taking its valuation to ₹16,52,235.07 crore.

The valuation of ITC jumped ₹17,933.49 crore to ₹5,99,185.81 crore, and that of ICICI Bank climbed ₹15,254.01 crore to ₹9,22,703.05 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The market cap of Bharti Airtel soared ₹11,948.24 crore to ₹9,10,735.22 crore, and Hindustan Unilever rallied ₹1,245.29 crore to ₹5,49,863.10 crore.

However, the valuation of State Bank of India tumbled by ₹11,557.39 crore to ₹7,13,567.99 crore.

The valuation of LIC declined by ₹8,412.24 crore to ₹5,61,406.80 crore, and that of Infosys dropped by ₹2,283.75 crore to ₹7,95,803.15 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The market valuation of TCS dipped ₹36.18 crore to ₹15,08,000.79 crore.