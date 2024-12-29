Hello User
Written By Anubhav Mukherjee

The market cap of six of the top 10 most valuable firms jumped nearly 86,848 crore last week. HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries are amongst the top gainers, reported PTI. 

Market cap of 6 of top 10 most valuable firms jumps 86,848 crore; HDFC Bank, RIL amongst top gainers

New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) Six of the top-10 most valued firms together added 86,847.88 crore in market valuation last week, with HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries emerging as the biggest gainers in line with an overall optimistic trend in equities.

Last week, the BSE benchmark climbed 657.48 points or 0.84 per cent, and the Nifty rose 225.9 points or 0.95 per cent.

While Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, ITC and Hindustan Unilever were the winners, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, State Bank of India and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) suffered erosion from their market valuation.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of HDFC Bank surged by 20,235.95 crore to 13,74,945.30 crore.

Reliance Industries added 20,230.9 crore, taking its valuation to 16,52,235.07 crore.

The valuation of ITC jumped 17,933.49 crore to 5,99,185.81 crore, and that of ICICI Bank climbed 15,254.01 crore to 9,22,703.05 crore.

The market cap of Bharti Airtel soared 11,948.24 crore to 9,10,735.22 crore, and Hindustan Unilever rallied 1,245.29 crore to 5,49,863.10 crore.

However, the valuation of State Bank of India tumbled by 11,557.39 crore to 7,13,567.99 crore.

The valuation of LIC declined by 8,412.24 crore to 5,61,406.80 crore, and that of Infosys dropped by 2,283.75 crore to 7,95,803.15 crore.

The market valuation of TCS dipped 36.18 crore to 15,08,000.79 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most valued domestic firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, State Bank of India, ITC, LIC and Hindustan Unilever.

