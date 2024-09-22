Mcap of 6 of top-10 most valued firms jumps 1.97 lakh crore

On Friday, the BSE benchmark skyrocketed by 1,359.51 points or 1.63 per cent to close at a record high of 84,544.31. During intraday trading, it spiked by 1,509.66 points or 1.81 per cent, reaching a lifetime high of 84,694.46.

The combined market capitalization of six of the top 10 most valuable companies surged by ₹1,97,734.77 crore last week, with ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank emerging as the top gainers, in line with positive trends in equities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The BSE benchmark rose by 1,653.37 points or 1.99 per cent over the week.

ICICI Bank's valuation surged by ₹63,359.79 crore, reaching ₹9,44,226.88 crore, the highest increase among the top 10 firms.

HDFC Bank saw its valuation increase by ₹58,569.52 crore, pushing its market capitalization to ₹13,28,605.29 crore.

Bharti Airtel's market value surged by ₹44,319.91 crore, reaching ₹9,74,810.11 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Reliance Industries' market capitalization climbed by ₹19,384.07 crore, totaling ₹20,11,544.68 crore.

Hindustan Unilever's valuation rose by ₹10,725.88 crore to ₹7,00,084.21 crore, while ITC's increased by ₹1,375.6 crore to ₹6,43,907.42 crore.

On the other hand, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) saw its market capitalization decline by ₹85,730.59 crore to ₹15,50,459.04 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Infosys' valuation dropped by ₹15,861.16 crore to ₹7,91,438.39 crore, while the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) saw a loss of ₹14,832.12 crore, bringing its market capitalization to ₹6,39,172.64 crore. State Bank of India (SBI) also saw a decrease of ₹7,719.79 crore, with its valuation at ₹6,97,815.41 crore.