Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Market cap of 6 of top-10 most valued firms surges 1.97 lakh crore; ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank shines

Market cap of 6 of top-10 most valued firms surges ₹1.97 lakh crore; ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank shines

Livemint

On Friday, the BSE benchmark skyrocketed by 1,359.51 points or 1.63 per cent to close at a record high of 84,544.31. During intraday trading, it spiked by 1,509.66 points or 1.81 per cent, reaching a lifetime high of 84,694.46.

Mcap of 6 of top-10 most valued firms jumps 1.97 lakh crore

The combined market capitalization of six of the top 10 most valuable companies surged by 1,97,734.77 crore last week, with ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank emerging as the top gainers, in line with positive trends in equities.

The BSE benchmark rose by 1,653.37 points or 1.99 per cent over the week.

ICICI Bank's valuation surged by 63,359.79 crore, reaching 9,44,226.88 crore, the highest increase among the top 10 firms.

HDFC Bank saw its valuation increase by 58,569.52 crore, pushing its market capitalization to 13,28,605.29 crore.

Bharti Airtel's market value surged by 44,319.91 crore, reaching 9,74,810.11 crore.

Reliance Industries' market capitalization climbed by 19,384.07 crore, totaling 20,11,544.68 crore.

Hindustan Unilever's valuation rose by 10,725.88 crore to 7,00,084.21 crore, while ITC's increased by 1,375.6 crore to 6,43,907.42 crore.

On the other hand, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) saw its market capitalization decline by 85,730.59 crore to 15,50,459.04 crore.

Infosys' valuation dropped by 15,861.16 crore to 7,91,438.39 crore, while the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) saw a loss of 14,832.12 crore, bringing its market capitalization to 6,39,172.64 crore. State Bank of India (SBI) also saw a decrease of 7,719.79 crore, with its valuation at 6,97,815.41 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most valuable company, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, SBI, ITC, and LIC.

