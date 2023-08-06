The market valuation of seven of the top 10 most-valued firms suffered a combined erosion of ₹1,09,947.86 crore last week. Of these, State Bank of India took the biggest hit, in-tandem with weak trend in equities. Apart from SBI, other companies like ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, Reliance Industries were the laggards.

