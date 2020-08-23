Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Market cap of 7 of top-10 valued firms jumps 67,622 cr; ICICI, HDFC Bank lead gainers
FILE PHOTO: People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai. (REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai. (REUTERS)

Market cap of 7 of top-10 valued firms jumps 67,622 cr; ICICI, HDFC Bank lead gainers

1 min read . Updated: 23 Aug 2020, 10:31 AM IST PTI

  • The market capitalisation (m-cap) of HDFC Bank jumped by 28,183.55 crore to 5,97,051.15 crore
  • Bharti Airtel's valuation dipped 4,855.45 crore to 2,83,688.98 crore and that of Infosys went lower by 1,972.11 crore to 4,04,151.80 crore

NEW DELHI : Seven of the top 10 valued domestic firms added a total 67,622.08 crore to their market valuation last week, with HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank emerging as lead gainers.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank and ITC were the gainers while Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), Infosys and Bharti Airtel witnessed a decline in their market valuation.

The market capitalisation (m-cap) of HDFC Bank jumped by 28,183.55 crore to 5,97,051.15 crore. ICICI Bank added 21,839.67 crore to its valuation at 2,55,929.73 crore while HUL's m-cap rose by 6,848.94 crore to 5,17,641.12 crore. The market capitalisation of Kotak Mahindra Bank increased by 6,241.25 crore to 2,65,097.18 crore and that of HDFC went up by 1,858.87 crore to 3,22,872.98 crore.

TCS added 2,157.62 crore in its valuation to 8,43,611.13 crore. The market valuation of ITC rose by 492.18 crore to 2,42,280.13 crore. In contrast, the market cap of Reliance Industries declined by 20,507.97 crore to 13,19,705.53 crore.

Bharti Airtel's valuation dipped 4,855.45 crore to 2,83,688.98 crore and that of Infosys went lower by 1,972.11 crore to 4,04,151.80 crore. The 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 557.38 points or 1.47 per cent last week.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Photo: Reuters

Sensex ends 214 points higher, Nifty above 11,350; NTPC, Power Grid top gainers

14 min read . 21 Aug 2020
The listing follows demerger of Max India into Advaita Allied Health Services Ltd and healthcare business of Radiant Life Care Private Ltd into Max Healthcare

Max Healthcare Institute shares hit 5% upper circuit in stock markets debut

1 min read . 21 Aug 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout