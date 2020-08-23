NEW DELHI : Seven of the top 10 valued domestic firms added a total ₹67,622.08 crore to their market valuation last week, with HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank emerging as lead gainers.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank and ITC were the gainers while Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), Infosys and Bharti Airtel witnessed a decline in their market valuation.

The market capitalisation (m-cap) of HDFC Bank jumped by ₹28,183.55 crore to ₹5,97,051.15 crore. ICICI Bank added ₹21,839.67 crore to its valuation at ₹2,55,929.73 crore while HUL's m-cap rose by ₹6,848.94 crore to ₹5,17,641.12 crore. The market capitalisation of Kotak Mahindra Bank increased by ₹6,241.25 crore to ₹2,65,097.18 crore and that of HDFC went up by ₹1,858.87 crore to ₹3,22,872.98 crore.

TCS added ₹2,157.62 crore in its valuation to ₹8,43,611.13 crore. The market valuation of ITC rose by ₹492.18 crore to ₹2,42,280.13 crore. In contrast, the market cap of Reliance Industries declined by ₹20,507.97 crore to ₹13,19,705.53 crore.

Bharti Airtel's valuation dipped ₹4,855.45 crore to ₹2,83,688.98 crore and that of Infosys went lower by ₹1,972.11 crore to ₹4,04,151.80 crore. The 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 557.38 points or 1.47 per cent last week.

