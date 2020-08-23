The market capitalisation (m-cap) of HDFC Bank jumped by ₹28,183.55 crore to ₹5,97,051.15 crore. ICICI Bank added ₹21,839.67 crore to its valuation at ₹2,55,929.73 crore while HUL's m-cap rose by ₹6,848.94 crore to ₹5,17,641.12 crore. The market capitalisation of Kotak Mahindra Bank increased by ₹6,241.25 crore to ₹2,65,097.18 crore and that of HDFC went up by ₹1,858.87 crore to ₹3,22,872.98 crore.