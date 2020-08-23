Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Market cap of 7 of top-10 valued firms jumps 67,622 cr; ICICI, HDFC Bank lead gainers
FILE PHOTO: People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.

Market cap of 7 of top-10 valued firms jumps 67,622 cr; ICICI, HDFC Bank lead gainers

1 min read . 10:31 AM IST PTI

  • The market capitalisation (m-cap) of HDFC Bank jumped by 28,183.55 crore to 5,97,051.15 crore
  • Bharti Airtel's valuation dipped 4,855.45 crore to 2,83,688.98 crore and that of Infosys went lower by 1,972.11 crore to 4,04,151.80 crore

NEW DELHI : Seven of the top 10 valued domestic firms added a total 67,622.08 crore to their market valuation last week, with HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank emerging as lead gainers.

Seven of the top 10 valued domestic firms added a total 67,622.08 crore to their market valuation last week, with HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank emerging as lead gainers.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank and ITC were the gainers while Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), Infosys and Bharti Airtel witnessed a decline in their market valuation.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank and ITC were the gainers while Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), Infosys and Bharti Airtel witnessed a decline in their market valuation.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The market capitalisation (m-cap) of HDFC Bank jumped by 28,183.55 crore to 5,97,051.15 crore. ICICI Bank added 21,839.67 crore to its valuation at 2,55,929.73 crore while HUL's m-cap rose by 6,848.94 crore to 5,17,641.12 crore. The market capitalisation of Kotak Mahindra Bank increased by 6,241.25 crore to 2,65,097.18 crore and that of HDFC went up by 1,858.87 crore to 3,22,872.98 crore.

TCS added 2,157.62 crore in its valuation to 8,43,611.13 crore. The market valuation of ITC rose by 492.18 crore to 2,42,280.13 crore. In contrast, the market cap of Reliance Industries declined by 20,507.97 crore to 13,19,705.53 crore.

Bharti Airtel's valuation dipped 4,855.45 crore to 2,83,688.98 crore and that of Infosys went lower by 1,972.11 crore to 4,04,151.80 crore. The 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 557.38 points or 1.47 per cent last week.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated