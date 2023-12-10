Market cap of 7 out of 10 most valued companies added ₹3 lakh crore; HDFC Bank and LIC among biggest gainers
The collective market capitalization of seven out of the top 10 most valued companies surged by ₹3,04,477.25 crore last week, with HDFC Bank and LIC leading the gains amid an overall optimistic trend in the equity markets.
