The collective market capitalization of seven out of the top 10 most valued companies surged by ₹3,04,477.25 crore last week, with HDFC Bank and LIC leading the gains amid an overall optimistic trend in the equity markets.

During the week, the BSE benchmark witnessed a substantial rally of 2,344.41 points or 3.47 percent. On Friday, the 30-share BSE Sensex marked a new peak at 69,825.60, rising by 303.91 points or 0.44 percent, reaching an intra-day high of 69,893.80.

Companies such as HDFC Bank, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), ICICI Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, and Reliance Industries observed increases in their market valuations.

HDFC Bank's valuation saw a remarkable increase of ₹74,076.15 crore, reaching ₹12,54,664.74 crore. LIC's market capitalization rose by ₹65,558.6 crore to ₹4,89,428.32 crore by the end of Friday, surpassing the ₹5 lakh crore-mark after hitting a 52-week high on Thursday.

ICICI Bank's market cap climbed by ₹45,466.21 crore to ₹7,08,836.92 crore. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) witnessed a surge of ₹42,737.72 crore in market cap, reaching ₹13,26,918.39 crore, and Reliance Industries Ltd's valuation soared by ₹42,454.66 crore to ₹16,61,787.10 crore.

The market capitalization of State Bank of India increased by ₹37,617.24 crore to ₹5,47,971.17 crore, and Infosys advanced by ₹15,916.92 crore to ₹6,18,663.93 crore.

However, Hindustan Unilever's market valuation declined by ₹9,844.79 crore to ₹5,92,414.19 crore, and Bharti Airtel fell by ₹8,569.98 crore to ₹5,61,896.90 crore. Additionally, the market capitalization of ITC decreased by ₹935.48 crore to ₹5,60,223.61 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries Ltd retained its position as the most valued company, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Ltd, Bharti Airtel, ITC, State Bank of India, and Life Insurance Corporation of India.

